Germany-Croatia: the attempted kiss with Annalena Baerbock becomes a case

November 4, 2023

During an official meeting in Berlin

Women’s rights activists accuse Grlic-Radman of disrespect. On social networks, many Croatian users reacted with indignation

November 4, 2023

During a meeting of interior and foreign ministers in Berlin on Thursday, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman allegedly tried to kiss German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the mouth for a group photo. The incident caused a sensation in Croatia and is much discussed in Germany. The Croatian media speak of an “embarrassing moment” during the meeting in Berlin and, as Tagesschau reports, refer to a video quickly went viral on social media, in which it seems that the Croatian Foreign Minister wanted to kiss his colleague Baerbock on the mouth. Women’s rights activists accuse Grlic-Radman of disrespect, while Croatian and Bosnian media comment on the moment Baerbock walks away from her Croatian colleague, apparently surprised. The German minister felt “evidently uncomfortable”, writes the Zagreb daily Jutarnji list. On social networks, many Croatian users reacted with indignation to the politician’s behavior.

Women’s rights activist Rada Boric spoke of a “completely inappropriate gesture”, while another activist accused the minister of a lack of decency and respect. MP Ivana Kekin said Grlic-Radman had disgraced not only himself but all Croatians. Criticism also came from former Croatian Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor. For his part, Grlic-Radman said he only tried to greet his colleague warmly and apologized if anyone was offended. Baerbock has not yet commented on the incident.

