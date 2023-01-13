Home World Germany, Defense Minister Lambrecht one step away from resignation
BERLIN – The German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht is one step away from resigning, according to the tabloid Bild. He could throw in the towel as early as next week and the chancellery would already be reflecting on his succession. Among the most accredited candidates cited by Southgerman newspaper there would be the parliamentary defense officer, Eva Högl and the undersecretary Siemtje Moller.

