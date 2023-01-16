Listen to the audio version of the article

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, a Social Democrat, threw in the towel and after long months of controversy and criticism, not only from opposition parties, resigned this morning.

The announcement of the name of his successor (man or woman) is expected tomorrow January 17, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which cites government sources. Among the list of candidates, the leader of the SPD Lars Klingbeil, the current Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD), Siemtje Möller, the 39-year-old Social Democrat parliamentary undersecretary of state in the Ministry of Defence. And another politician from the same party, Eva Högl.

In a note from his ministry, on leaving his post, Lambrecht in turn argued: “The attention of the media, which has been focused on my person for months, hardly allows reporting and discussing objectively about the military, the Bundeswehr and of security policy decisions in the interest of German citizens”.

Lambrecht, a lawyer, had announced his retirement from his political career before the 2021 elections. With the electoral victory of the SPD, you then entered the government of the semaphore SPD-Greens-Liberals coalition: you would have liked to lead the Ministry of the Interior, but you were given a ministry that was less politically important at the time, the Ministry of Defence. The outbreak of war in Ukraine, due to the unjustified invasion of Russia, placed Defense in the foreground, gradually bringing out the inadequacy of Lambrecht, a staunch pacifist.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the great turning point in Defense policy last February by creating a special 100 billion fund for the rearmament, strengthening and modernization of the German army: Lambrecht was immediately attacked for overly bureaucratic management of the breakthrough. The minister then slipped on two banana peels: she had her son accompany her on a state flight, and at the end of the year she released an amateur video on the internet where, among other things, with the background of New Year’s fireworks, he was pleased to have met “interesting people” thanks to the outbreak of war in Ukraine.