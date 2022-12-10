Home World Germany, Dresden: kidnapper caught, no injuries
Germany, Dresden: kidnapper caught, no injuries

A large police operation in Dresden ended with the arrest of a man who had barricaded himself in a shopping center, where he also allegedly took some people hostage. Bild reports it. The Dresden police confirm the operation online: the center has been evacuated, the nearby Striezelmarkt, one of the most famous German Christmas markets, has also been closed. The police are inviting the population to avoid the city centre.

A man, who allegedly killed a 70-year-old woman (who was later found in an apartment in the city and supposedly the mother of the killer), entered the Altmarktgalerie shopping center firing shots, then barricaded himself in one of the shops.

Shortly after killing the woman, according to the same newspaper, he attempted to enter Radio Dresden’s studios, shooting, but failed. Radio Dresden director Tino Utassy said “all employees managed to get to safety”.

