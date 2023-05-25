Germany enters a recession. GDP down by 0.3% in the first three months of 2023





The much feared German recession it finally arrived. A little surprising, since it is the result of one revision of data on gross domestic product of the first quarter of 2023 which was initially estimated with zero growth. Instead, the German statistical office today updated the figure to – 0,3%. Year on year the decrease is 0.5%. The decline follows that of 0.5% of the last three months of 2022 and technically, when you have two consecutive quarters with a minus sign, it is called a recession. Moreover, the decline is rather anomalous in the European economic panorama of which Germany is the heavyweight. In the first part of 2023 the euro area grew by 0.1% with Italy which recorded +0.5%. For the whole of 2023, the International Monetary Fund forecasts a slightly negative German GDP (-0.1%) while in 2024 the plus sign should reappear (+1.1%).

A series of negative data has arrived in recent days which does not bode well for a speedy recovery in the second quarter of the year. In particular, the PMI manufacturing index (essentially a thermometer of industrial activity) was below expectations. Just as exports in April dropped by 5.7% on March. Germany pays more than other countries for the energy crisis with Russia on which it was heavily dependent for its supplies as well as the complication of relations with China, a country with which Berlin has close trade ties. But there are also domestic demand issues. “The prudence of households to buy has emerged in various sectors”, said Destatis, explaining that “Households have spent less on food and drink, clothing and footwear as well as furniture“. They have also bought fewer electric cars as incentives have been reduced. Like all the economies of the euro area, the German one is also grappling with the repercussions of the increase in interest rates which tends to curb growth with the aim of combating inflation. In cascade, the German slowdown could reverberate throughout Europe, Italy in the lead given that the industrial apparatus of Northern Italy is strongly integrated with that of Germany.

“If Germany does not grow, it is not good news for Europe. We know that the German economy will recover in the coming months and therefore I would not give too much importance to the technical recessions”, comments the European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paul Gentiloni, from the Trento Festival of Economics. “There are – he added – different levels of growth. Italy, for example, has had good levels of growth over the past three years and also retains some growth for this year. Italian manufacturing is closely linked to German manufacturing and therefore the situation in Germany can also affect our country. And anyway, as Italians, we certainly shouldn’t be happy about a slowdown of Germany”.