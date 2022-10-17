German Chancellor Scholz officially announced on the 17th that the operation time of the remaining three nuclear power plants in Germany will be extended until April 15, 2023. According to reports, Scholz has officially announced the decision to the relevant departments, and then the German government will officially start the legislative process to allow the Isar II nuclear power plant, Neckar Westheim II nuclear power plant and Emsland. Nuclear power plants can continue to operate after December 31, 2022, until April 15, 2023.

access: Dyson 11.11 official website special season event hall

Since the energy crisis, Germany’s ruling coalition has been divided over whether Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants should be shut down by the end of 2022, as originally planned. The Greens want to shut down nuclear power plants as originally planned, or just use them as a strategic reserve to restart in an emergency; the Liberal Democrats insist that existing nuclear power plants should be extended to spring 2023, or even restarted if necessary A closed nuclear power plant.

Federal Finance Minister Lindner welcomed Scholz’s decision. He stressed that it is in the vital interest of the German state and its economy to maintain all energy production capacity this winter, and that extending the operation of nuclear power plants is an “important contribution to grid stability, electricity costs and climate protection”. The SPD parliamentary caucus also supports this. (Headquarters reporter Yu Peng)