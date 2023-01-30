Home World Germany, GDP falls by 0.2%: risk of recession. Spain accelerates inflation
Germany, GDP falls by 0.2%: risk of recession. Spain accelerates inflation

German GDP fell unexpectedly in the fourth quarter of 2022, newly released data show, a sign that Europe’s largest economy could enter a recession as a result of the war in Ukraine. The federal statistics office said gross domestic product fell 0.2% quarter on quarter in adjusted terms.
A Reuters poll of analysts predicted the economy would stagnate. In the previous quarter, the German economy had grown slightly, with an upward revision of 0.5% on a quarterly basis.

The decline in the fourth quarter means that a recession – commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction – has become more likely, as many experts expect the economy to contract again in the first quarter of 2023. Berlin’s economy ministry said that the situation in Germany should improve starting in the spring. The German government last week revised its economic forecast upwards for 2023 and now projects GDP growth of 0.2%, compared with the autumn forecast of a decline of 0.4%.

Meanwhile in Spain consumer prices in Spain fell by 0.3% per month in January but annual inflation is estimated at 5.8%, surprisingly accelerating compared to December. Expectations were around 5 percent. This was announced by the INE statistical institute, specifying that this indicator provides a preview and that, if confirmed, it would mean an increase of one tenth of the annual rate, since in December this variation was 5.7%. This evolution, explains Ine, is mainly due to the higher increase in fuel prices compared to January 2022 and the lower decrease in clothing and footwear prices than in the past year.

