Germany’s gross domestic product rose 1.9% in 2022 year-over-year, roughly in line with expectations. The figure was released by the federal statistical office Destatis.

In the fourth quarter of the year, GDP was unchanged, according to provisional estimates.

For Destatis, «the German economy is recovering despite the difficult contextual conditions».

Brand: consequences of Ukraine and energy prices

“The general economic situation in Germany in 2022 was shaped by the aftermath of the war in Ukraine and the extreme increases in energy prices,” said Ruth Brand, the new president of the Federal Statistical Office since 1 January, at the press conference in Berlin.