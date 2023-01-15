BERLIN. Greta Thunberg also popped up today by surprise near the Luetzerath site in Germany to protest the ongoing clearance of the coal mine. She confirmed it toAnsa the Aachen police.

According to dpa, the Swedish activist participated in a spontaneous demonstration on the spot, dancing and singing with other militants. According to the police, the 20-year-old sat for a while on the edge of a wall that she overlooks the mine, causing the concern of the officers, who ordered her to leave for her own safety. Since the leader of the Fridays for future movement did not follow her instructions, the policemen dragged her away for a short distance. Yesterday Greta led a demonstration of 35,000 climate activists in the state of North Rhine Westphalia.

Yesterday, speaking in the village that the authorities are trying to clear, Greta said that “Germany is embarrassing itself” and added: “I think it is absolutely absurd that this is happening in 2023”.

