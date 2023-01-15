Home World Germany, Greta Thunberg arrested and released by police during protests in Luezerath
World

Germany, Greta Thunberg arrested and released by police during protests in Luezerath

by admin
Germany, Greta Thunberg arrested and released by police during protests in Luezerath

BERLIN. Greta Thunberg also popped up today by surprise near the Luetzerath site in Germany to protest the ongoing clearance of the coal mine. She confirmed it toAnsa the Aachen police.

According to dpa, the Swedish activist participated in a spontaneous demonstration on the spot, dancing and singing with other militants. According to the police, the 20-year-old sat for a while on the edge of a wall that she overlooks the mine, causing the concern of the officers, who ordered her to leave for her own safety. Since the leader of the Fridays for future movement did not follow her instructions, the policemen dragged her away for a short distance. Yesterday Greta led a demonstration of 35,000 climate activists in the state of North Rhine Westphalia.

Battle of the Mine, Greta addresses the crowd

Uski Audino

Yesterday, speaking in the village that the authorities are trying to clear, Greta said that “Germany is embarrassing itself” and added: “I think it is absolutely absurd that this is happening in 2023”.

As the leader of the Fridays for future movement did not follow the instructions, the policemen dragged her away for a short distance. Yesterday Greta led a demonstration of 35,000 climate activists in the state of North Rhine Westphalia.

See also  Kazakhstan: Striking a geopolitical balance at a multi-ethnic and multi-religious intersection - Vatican News

You may also like

United States, Biden remembers Martin Luther King: “We...

Greta Thunberg forcibly removed by the police in...

Search the web for “How to dismember and...

Repeated replacement of commanders Analysis: Putin is annoyed...

Joe Biden, other confidential documents found in Delaware:...

Biden’s “Leaving Confidential Documents” incident fermented and stirred...

Afghanistan, uccisa in casa former deputy Mursal Nabizada

The CAEXPO will give full play to the...

Nigeria, attack on a parish: a priest burned...

Congo: 10 dead in church bomb explosion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy