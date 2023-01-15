Listen to the audio version of the article

Greta Thunberg popped up again today, January 15, surprisingly near the site of Luetzerath, Germany, to protest the ongoing clearance of the coal mine. This was confirmed to Ansa by the Aachen police. According to dpa, the Swedish activist participated in a spontaneous demonstration on the spot, dancing and singing with other militants.

According to the police, the 20-year-old sat for a while on the edge of a wall overlooking the mine, causing the concern of the officers, who ordered her to leave for her own safety.

As the leader of the Fridays for future movement did not follow the instructions, the policemen dragged her away for a short distance. Yesterday, January 14, Greta led a demonstration of 35,000 climate activists in the state of North Rhine Westphalia.