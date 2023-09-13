Germany has stopped voluntarily accepting asylum seekers from Italy, German newspaper Die Welt says

Second the German newspaper The world the German government would have announced the suspension of the procedures for relocating asylum-seeking migrants present in Italy to Germany: the procedures are part of the so-called “voluntary solidarity mechanism”, and according to what was established by the latest European agreement on migrants, from last June, they would provide for the relocation to other European states of 10 thousand migrants arriving in Italy every year (in derogation of the Dublin regulation, according to which it is the country of first entry that must accept and examine the requests for asylum and protection of those arriving in Europe).

The world cites sources from the German Ministry of the Interior, according to which the suspension of the voluntary relocation of migrants was communicated to the Italian government last August: at the moment the news has not been confirmed by other newspapers and there have been no comments from the Italian government .

According to what he writes The world, Germany would have decided to suspend voluntary relocations above all due to Italy’s blocking of operations to bring back to Italian territory migrants who had requested international protection in Italy and who had then gone to Germany, a question which had already been at the center of tensions between the two countries in the past. The blocking of operations had been communicated by the Italian government to the other member states of the Union last December 5, and was motivated by the lack of places available for the reception of arriving migrants.

Second The world the suspension of relocations would have been ordered by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser “until further notice”: instead, migrants for whom relocation had already been decided and who are currently still in Italy will be welcomed in Germany.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

