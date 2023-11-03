Germany Implements Comprehensive Ban on Hamas Activities and Disbands Pro-Palestinian Organization

German Interior Minister Announces Comprehensive Ban on Hamas Activities

On November 2, 2023, the German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, made a significant announcement regarding a comprehensive ban on Hamas activities in Germany. The ban is a part of a broader crackdown on Hamas activities taking place across many European countries. The European Union has already designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The ban, which went into effect on Wednesday, entails a complete prohibition on Hamas operating within Germany’s borders. Additionally, the pro-Palestinian organization Samidoun, which has been accused of promoting anti-Semitic activities, will also be disbanded.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated that Hamas is a terrorist organization with the aim of destroying the State of Israel. She emphasized the need to take decisive action against the group. The disbanding of Samidoun was also justified on the basis of the organization spreading anti-Israel and anti-Semitic propaganda, as well as “supporting and glorifying” groups like Hamas.

The announcement comes following a Hamas attack on October 7, where around 3,000 terrorists infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli border. The attack resulted in the death of 1,400 people, including German citizens, and the capture of over 240 hostages. In Berlin, Samidoun was seen celebrating the attack by distributing cakes in the streets. They also published a “Calendar of Resistance for Palestine,” which further prompted Germany’s action.

German Chancellor Scholz had previously announced plans to take action against Hamas and Samidoun on October 12. In response to the German government’s actions, Samidoun issued a statement claiming that the Palestinian people would not yield to “bombing attacks” or “political repression.” However, other EU member states, including Austria and Hungary, have also enacted measures to curb pro-Palestinian protests.

France, which has been grappling with pro-Hamas celebrations on its western border with Germany, initially imposed a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations. However, the ban was overturned by France’s highest administrative court on October 18. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the establishment of an international coalition against Hamas, similar to the coalition against the Islamic State.

The Hamas massacre that took place on October 7 led to renewed conflicts in the Middle East. Israel has been bombing the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas strongholds, for more than two weeks. The German government’s decision to ban Hamas and Samidoun is a part of their efforts to combat anti-Semitic incidents in the country. They have also proposed a new law to prevent those who commit anti-Semitic acts from obtaining citizenship and to severely punish those who support Hamas.

One of the victims of the Hamas attack was Shani Louk, a German-Israeli citizen who was attending a carnival near the Gaza border. A video of her being paraded through the Gaza Strip by armed men was widely circulated. While her family held onto hope that she was still alive, fragments of her skull were identified on October 30, confirming her death.

Outside the EU, Switzerland has also taken a stance against Hamas and is considering designating the group as a terrorist organization. In the UK, which has already listed Hamas as a terrorist organization, there are suggestions to introduce a policy that could lead to the deportation of visa holders and foreigners spreading anti-Semitic hatred.

As European countries unite against Hamas, actions are being taken to combat the influence and activities of the terrorist organization. The comprehensive ban in Germany represents a significant step towards curbing Hamas activities within European borders.

(This article refers to relevant reports from Reuters and The Times of Israel. Editor in charge: Lin Yan#)

