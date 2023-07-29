Germany Implements Transit Visa Requirement for Cuban Asylum Seekers

Title: Germany Implements Transit Visa Requirement for Cuban Citizens

Subtitle: Measures introduced to prevent abuse of asylum requests

Date: July 29, 2023

In a bid to address the increasing number of asylum applications from Cubans at Frankfurt Airport, the German government has implemented a new policy requiring Cuban citizens to obtain a transit visa when making a stopover in Germany. The German Embassy in Havana announced this change on Friday, with the new measure officially taking effect on Saturday, July 29.

According to the German Embassy, Cuban citizens now need a transit visa if they plan to pass through a German airport’s international transit zone to continue their journey to a third country outside the Schengen area. This move aims to prevent the abuse of the asylum system by Cubans who would purchase air tickets to countries where they did not require a visa, such as Dubai, with the intention of seeking asylum in Germany upon arrival.

Under the new regulations, Cuban citizens who hold the nationality of a country in the Schengen zone, possess a valid Schengen visa, a national visa for long-term stay, or a stay title issued by one of the Schengen member countries are exempted from the transit visa requirement. Additionally, those who possess a valid visa for Japan, Canada, or the United States or reside in one of these countries are also exempted.

German officials have emphasized that holders of an airport transit visa are restricted from leaving the transit zone of the German airport. If Cuban citizens need to enter the Schengen states’ jurisdiction during their trip, such as moving to another terminal building or making a stopover for an internal Schengen flight, they will require a Schengen visa.

The new visa requirement comes after German authorities detected an alarming rise in asylum requests from Cubans at Frankfurt Airport in recent months. Through the “trick” of purchasing an air ticket to a visa-exempt country with a stopover in Frankfurt, Cubans would deliberately abandon their onward journey and apply for asylum in Germany. Their ultimate goal was to gain entry into the Schengen area and subsequently settle in Spain.

With the implementation of this transit visa requirement, the German government aims to strengthen its border control mechanisms and prevent the misuse of the asylum system by individuals seeking to enter the Schengen zone under false pretenses. This measure is part of broader efforts to ensure the fair and legitimate management of immigration and asylum processes within the European Union.

