Germany is preparing for a difficult winter in terms of gas consumption and is starting to adopt the first energy saving measures.

The city of Hanover has decided to remove hot water from all public buildings: it will no longer be available for washing hands in public buildings or in showers in swimming pools, sports halls and gyms. Public fountains will also be turned off to save energy and there will be no night lights in major buildings such as the town hall and museums. Mayor Belit Onay said the goal is to reduce the city’s energy consumption by 15%, in response to an “imminent gas shortage” that poses a significant challenge for large cities.

The rules also apply to heating. Public buildings will not be able to be heated from April to the end of September each year, and room temperatures will be limited to a maximum of 20 ° C for the rest of the year – with some exceptions.

The German government has confirmed that the gas consumption surcharge could be much higher than previously expected, to try to ensure that energy companies do not go bankrupt in the coming months. “We cannot yet say how much gas will cost in November, but the bitter news is that it is certainly a few hundred euros per family,” said Economy Minister Robert Habeck. According to some estimates, the tax could cost families an extra € 500 per year.

Berlin turns off the lights of the monuments

To respond to the energy crisis and contribute to savings, the Berlin Senate has decided to turn off the lighting of 200 monuments and attractions in the German capital. Starting from August, the night lights will be progressively switched off for the Cathedral, the Marienkirche, the Staatsoper, the Deutsche Oper, the Charlottenburg castle and numerous other buildings, including the Rotes Rathaus itself, the town hall building. A few days ago, the President of the Federal Republic, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, had also announced the turning off of the night lighting of his Berlin residence in Bellevue Castle (except on the occasion of state visits).