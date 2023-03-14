BERLIN – Sensational breakthrough in the investigation into the case of a twelve-year-old girl killed in Germany in Freudenberg, near Koblenz. According to German media reports, including the Dpasuspected of the murder would be two peers aged 12 and 13 years.

The lifeless body of Luise F. was found in a wood a few kilometers away from the path that the girl should have taken through a wood to return home after having been with a friend.

The 12-year-old was last seen last Saturday at around 5:30pm Freudenberg. In the evening, when she did not return home, searches by the police and firefighters began.

The investigators are also trying to understand why the girl’s body was not found in the direction of the road home, but in the opposite direction and, therefore, in the territory of Rhineland-Palatinate. Two hypotheses of the investigators: either that the girl had gone the wrong way or that she was taken by force to the place where she was found. But the prosecutor’s office warns: it is said that the crime did not take place in the same place where the body was found.

The autopsy result should be available today. According to the prosecutor, violence before the crime could be conceivable. But at the moment there is no evidence of this.

In the school attended by the 12-year-old in Freudenberg, psychological support was offered to the boys. “We are deeply shaken in Freudenberg and our thoughts are with the relatives. I have ordered mourning flags to be flown for today,” Mayor Nicole Reschke said.