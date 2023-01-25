Seven people were allegedly injured in a “knife attack” on a German regional train from Kiel to Hamburg near Brokstedt. The Bild website reports it. A man attacked travelers with a knife just before 3pm before the train arrived at Brokstedt station, according to a federal police spokesman.
Germany, man attacks passengers on a train: killed. Two injured
Police and emergency services are on site and have cordoned off a large area of the station.
Germany, knife attack in a school: one girl killed and another seriously injured
by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni