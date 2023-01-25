Home World Germany, knife attack on a train: seven injured
World

Germany, knife attack on a train: seven injured

by admin
Germany, knife attack on a train: seven injured

Seven people were allegedly injured in a “knife attack” on a German regional train from Kiel to Hamburg near Brokstedt. The Bild website reports it. A man attacked travelers with a knife just before 3pm before the train arrived at Brokstedt station, according to a federal police spokesman.

Germany, man attacks passengers on a train: killed. Two injured

Police and emergency services are on site and have cordoned off a large area of ​​the station.

Germany, knife attack in a school: one girl killed and another seriously injured

by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

See also  The United States announces a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics in China

You may also like

Trump surpasses Biden in the polls: it is...

Germany, knife attack on train traveling from Hamburg...

Margelletti: “Leopard and Abrams necessary, but there is...

Italy cannot give tanks to Kiev because it...

“Books about same-sex families aren’t harmful”

Pope at Public Audience: Every day is a...

Brexit effect on Eurostar trains to London: they...

Japan encounters the strongest cold air this winter,...

Oil, while we look at Russia, exports from...

Mike Tyson in trouble again: new accusation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy