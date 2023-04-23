Germany lacks 100,000 workers Info

Germany still lacks manpower.

Germany has been struggling with a large deficit for some time now work force. The strongest economy in Europe lacks over 100,000 workers, and judging by the new law, that number will increase by approx. 60,000 new positions related to the installation of heating. This once again confirms the popularity of craft jobs in European countries, which are mainly engaged in by our people because of the good earnings.

The incentive for the potential influx of several tens of thousands of workers is the draft law approved by the German government, which concerns the new heating method planned for 2024. New heating systems, which are installed in new and old buildings, must use 65 percent of energy from renewable sources. The ultimate goal is to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. They can be replaced by using heat pumps, district heating systems or solar energy. The Central Association for Sanitation, Heating and Air Conditioning (ZVSHK) reported that because of this process, Germany will need 60,000 workers to install a new heating system at the level of the entire market.

The most common jobs of our people in Germany

Our people who live in Germany are mostly engaged in physical jobs, construction in the first place, and a large number of them are employed in health systems, such as caregivers, medical technicians, physiotherapists, pharmacists, and a large number of doctors are also leaving.

In addition, a lot of them are employed in the hospitality industry, where the most numerous are waiters and cooks, then staff for work in the kitchen and food production, as well as workers for maintaining the hygiene of the facility. Painters, car mechanics, welders, electricians and drivers are still the most popular jobs of Serbs abroad. According to estimates, almost half a million Serbs live in Germany, and that number is undoubtedly growing. Many leave seasonally, for three or six months, in order to earn extra money. There are also those who purposefully leave in search of more permanent employment and life in this rich country.

Wages of workers “over”

There is a small percentage of those who leave their country and go to work in their profession. A large number of cases are retraining for professions that are current on the labor market and that pay well.

So one a plumber can earn from 2,317 to 4,524 euros, and a carpenter on average from 1,576 to even 5,339 euros. The salary of car mechanics and car electricians ranges from 2,019 to over 5,000 euros. A baker can earn up to 4,000 euros per month. The hairdressing profession is paid a minimum of 1,576 euros, and earnings can rise up to 3,240 euros. Room cleaning costs from 1,500 to 2,849 euros.

As far as catering is concerned, waiters have incomes from 1,653 to 3,738 euros, and cooks up to 6,579 euros. Receptionists are paid from 1,800 to 3,456 euros, and hotel managers earn from 2,120 to almost 10,000 euros! Nannies can earn from 1,500 to 4,168 euros, and the optimum for medical technicians is from 1,612 to 4,531 euros. If you want to be a “supervisor in a call center” you will earn from 3,085 to 5,564 euros. Bonuses are often emphasized when competing in an ad, and are often implied, and are not included in this payment calculation.

Benefits for foreign workers

In order to attract workers, the German government is considering a draft law on easier employment of foreign citizens. One part is about education. Easier acceptance of diplomas from other countries is foreseen because diplomas will be recognized if you have two years of work experience in that field and if the home country allows retraining. Then, the law allows retraining and changing occupations.

One of the novelties under consideration is the so-called chance map. It implies a points system that enables easier obtaining of employment, as well as citizenship. Knowledge of the language, professional experience, age and connection with Germany are the backbone of this system. At least 6 points are needed for people coming to Germany to get a chance card, and three points are given by a good knowledge of the language, for example.

Language is one of the main postulates for doing and mastering work abroad, although not all professions require high levels of language knowledge, but rather basic knowledge. In the medical field, it is necessary, while the assistant in the kitchen does not need to know so well.

