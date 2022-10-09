BERLIN – Two cables cut at dawn on Friday, five hundred kilometers away, by people so experienced as to know that they would be enough to paralyze the entire railway network in Northern Germany. And for three very long hours, thousands of trains in a wide area ranging from Schleswig Holstein at the Lower Saxony pieces of North Rhine-Westphalia have remained nailed to the tracks, unable to communicate with each other or with the stations. An action that shocked Germany. And which was immediately defined by the police, the government and the security apparatus as “an act of sabotage”. This is already the second attack on a strategic infrastructure in a few weeks, after the bombs on the Russian-German Nord Stream gas pipeline.

08 October 2022



But now that the investigation is also in the hands of the ‘state protection‘, to the Federal Police Department investigating political crimes, a disturbing shadow is lengthening over the attack on the cables of the Deutsche Bahn: that of Russia. At the moment there is no official confirmation of Moscow’s possible involvement in the serious attack on the network, and the police officially said that “there are no signs of foreign state involvement or an act of terrorism”.

But Bild, citing an internal document of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, argues instead that “state sabotage is not excluded”. And the president of the European Commission of the Bundestag, the green Anton Hofreiter, points the finger at Moscow: “We cannot exclude that Russia is also hiding behind the attack on the Deutsche Bahn”. To the editorial group Funke, Hofreiter recalled what had already been detected in the first hours of the attack by the police and the security apparatuses: “it takes enormous knowledge of the communication system of the railway network” to carry out an attack like the one on Friday. To cut the cable in Dortmund, the saboteurs, for example, raised a concrete trapdoor hidden under a bridge. The second cable was damaged in Berlin. And among German politicians, voices are multiplying calling for a profound rethinking of the security of strategic infrastructures.