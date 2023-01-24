Listen to the audio version of the article

The Atlantic Alliance must not become a party to the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the German defense minister, Boris Pistorius, in the press conference following the meeting with the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg. Pistorius underlined that it is right that NATO continues to support Ukraine and that Germany is in the front row alongside Kiev.

Pistorius also said that Germany will soon decide whether to send the Leopard 2 tanks requested by Kiev to Ukraine. “There is no new information on the Leopards, a decision has not yet been made on the matter,” Pistorius clarified, explaining that Germany “will decide soon” on the matter. “Germany is not isolated” on the Leopard question, added Pistorius, specifying that there are other countries that, like Germany, want to carefully evaluate the question of the delivery of the Leopards.

Stoltenberg: confident in solution on tank in the short term

For his part, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that “we must give Ukraine stronger weapons” and “we must do it quickly”. And, on Pistorius’ statement, he commented: “I am confident that there will soon be a decision”. Stoltenberg underlined that he “welcomes positively the clear message” of the German minister, on the ongoing inventory of panzers, which will allow for faster delivery when the decision is taken. Pistorius himself reiterated that there is no “division” among the allies on the sending of tanks and that Berlin will move as soon as possible.