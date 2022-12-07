Home World Germany: plan to attack Parliament, arrest terrorists
Germany: plan to attack Parliament, arrest terrorists

Germany: plan to attack Parliament, arrest terrorists

Members of the “Citizens of the Reich” (Reichsbuerger) movement are suspected of “having made concrete preparations to forcibly enter the German parliament with a small armed group,” prosecutors said.

German police raid across Germany on December 7 where 25 members of a far-right “terrorist group” suspected of planning an attack on parliament were arrested, federal prosecutors said in a statement. Members of the “Citizens of the Reich” (Reichsbuerger) movement are suspected of “having made concrete preparations to forcibly enter the German parliament with a small armed group,” prosecutors said.

According to Moscow news agencies, a woman with Russian citizenship, Vitaliya B., was detained in the special operation. “The German prosecutor’s office – writes RIA Novosti – underlined that they have no reason to believe that Russian officials supported the conspirators”. The Tass reports that according to the German prosecutor’s office “the suspected coup plotters contacted Russian representatives but found no support”.

