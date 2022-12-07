Home World Germany: plan to attack the Bundestag, 25 terrorists arrested. German prosecutors: coup plotters contact with Russians but no support
Germany: plan to attack the Bundestag, 25 terrorists arrested. German prosecutors: coup plotters contact with Russians but no support

Germany: plan to attack the Bundestag, 25 terrorists arrested. German prosecutors: coup plotters contact with Russians but no support

German police raid across Germany today where 25 members of a far-right “terrorist group” suspected of planning an attack on parliament were arrested, federal prosecutors said in a statement. Members of the “Citizens of the Reich” (Reichsbuerger) movement are suspected of “having made concrete preparations to forcefully enter the German parliament with a small armed group,” prosecutors said. According to news agencies in Moscow, a woman with Russian citizenship, Vitaliya B., has been arrested in the German police special operation that imprisoned 25 members of a far-right terrorist cell in Germany who planned an armed assault on the Bundestag. “The German prosecutor’s office – writes RIA Novosti – underlined that it has no reason to believe that Russian officials supported the conspirators”. The Tass reports that according to the German prosecutor’s office “the suspected putschists have contacted Russian representatives but have not found support”.

