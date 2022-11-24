© Reuters. Germany’s planned 33% windfall tax on energy firms is accused of not being high enough



November 24 news from the Financial Associated Press (edited by Xia Junxiong)According to media reports citing sources from the German Ministry of Finance, the German government plans to impose a windfall profit tax of up to 33% on gas, oil and coal companies. This special tax is expected to bring in 1-3 billion euros in revenue.

People familiar with the matter said that the tax, called “EU Energy Crisis Contribution”, will be implemented at the end of 2022. The number of companies to be taxed is expected to reach double digits. The new tax is aimed at the profits of these companies in 2022 and 2023.

After the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out, and as relations between Russia and the West deteriorated sharply, global prices of fossil fuels, especially natural gas, surged, while energy companies generally reaped huge profits from them.

The draft document of the German Ministry of Finance shows that if the profits of gas, oil and coal companies and refineries this year and next exceed 20% of the average profits in 2018-2021, they will be levied windfall profits tax.

Germany also wants to extend an energy windfall tax to the EU level and is negotiating to do so, the people added. Germany has studied several ways of implementing the tax, and the chosen means has the least legal risk.

To be clear, the proposed tax differs from another tax announced by Germany on Tuesday, which applies to electricity sector windfall profits starting Sept. 1, 2022, and will last until at least June 2023.

“The finance ministry’s draft windfall tax for oil and gas companies falls far short of what is necessary,” said Katharina Beck, a finance spokeswoman for Germany’s Green party.

The current German government is governed by a coalition of three parties: the Social Democrats, the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats. The Green Party is a centre-left environmentalist party that promotes green politics but opposes nuclear energy.

Gas and oil windfall profits tax should be between 60% and 80%, roughly equivalent to a 90% electricity sector tax, she added.

Energy companies may try to circumvent the tax by shifting profits offshore, limiting tax revenue, Beck noted.