Germany pushes to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank: “Ready to send 4,000 permanent soldiers to Lithuania”

The German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius announced a Vilniusin the context of aNATO exercise called “Griffin Storm”, Germany’s intention to reinforce the eastern flank of the Atlantic Alliance with a permanent increase of 4 thousand soldiers of the Bundeswehr to be sent right in Lithuania. In June 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the German government had already ordered a troop brigade fighters ready to defend the Baltic country in case of attack.

The announcement comes after yesterday the president of Lithuania Gitan Nauseda declared that “NATO’s eastern borders must inevitably be strengthen yourself” in fear of an attack coming from, as well as from Russiaalso from Belarus. The Lithuanian requests had also been expressed previously by the foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis who defined the proximity with Russia, an “unpredictable and dangerous” neighbor, as “the biggest problem from which the dangers for a country like ours derive”.

The Lithuania it is currently one of the countries that hosts the largest number of NATO troops and it is expected that their presence on the territory could increase significantly in the coming months. The contingent, coordinated by the German army, consisted until about a year ago of 1800 troops from GermaniaBelgium, Republic CzechLuxembourg, Netherlands and Norway. In recent months there have been many announcements from European countries and in particular from Germany, combined with some local requests from the Baltic countries, to strengthen the military presence in the east. On May 18, the Italian defense minister Guido Crosetto had announced the Italian decision to send 3400 soldiers “on NATO’s east flank” which would have translated “in about 600 land vehicles and materials, five naval units and about thirty air assets”.