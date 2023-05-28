Germany: Russia requires hundreds of German civil servants to leave the country | Ukraine | Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Russia | Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Germany

Germany: Russia asks hundreds of German civil servants to leave

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 28. The German Foreign Ministry said on the 27th that according to the request of the Russian side, hundreds of German civil servants working in German agencies in Russia will leave the country in the next few days. A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia’s move was a response to Germany’s previous expulsion of Russian diplomats.

According to the German side, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided in April to limit the number of staff members of the German missions and institutions in Russia, which will be implemented from the beginning of June, “requiring all our institutions in Russia to significantly reduce personnel.”

According to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” report earlier in the day, Russia lowered the upper limit of the total number of staff of German agencies in Russia to 350.

Open Netease News to view wonderful pictures



On April 16, 2021, in Moscow, the capital of Russia, pedestrians walk past the building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Yevgeny Sinitsyn)

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that hundreds of people were affected by this, including officials of the German embassy and consulate in Russia, teachers and staff of German cultural and educational institutions in Russia such as the Goethe Institute; although Russian employees working in the above institutions do not need to leave the country, But will face unemployment.

The German foreign ministry said the move was a “unilateral, unreasonable and incomprehensible” decision by Russia. Agence France-Presse reported that the above-mentioned hundreds of German civil servants need to leave Russia before June 1.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Germany decided to expel more than 20 Russian diplomats in April. The Russian side subsequently announced: “As a response to the hostile behavior of the German side, the Russian side has decided to take the measure of ‘reciprocal’ expulsion of German diplomats in Russia and strictly limit the upper limit of the number of German diplomats in Russia.” Russia April 5 Formal notification to the German ambassador to Russia.

Open Netease News to view wonderful pictures



On January 13, people walk on a bridge in Berlin, Germany.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Deutsche News Agency on the 27th that Russia must respond to Germany’s actions, but did not initiate any unfriendly actions. She accused Germany of spreading “new lies” and “taking various anti-Russian measures against Russia.”

Zakharova also pointed out that the German action has not been made public, and previously denied the expulsion of more than 20 Russian diplomats, but the above-mentioned personnel have returned to Russia, and the German action “is a complete lie.”

Since the Ukrainian crisis escalated in February last year, the German government, under the pressure of the United States and other Western allies, has continuously broken Germany’s cautious stance in the field of defense policy since the end of World War II, and gradually increased military assistance to Ukraine, providing main battle tanks Various types of weapons and equipment. In April last year, Germany declared 40 Russian diplomats as “persona non grata” and asked them to leave the country within five days. In response, Russia announced the expulsion of 40 German diplomats at the end of the same month.

Further reading:

There will be “infighting” in the EU behind closed doors: German and Hungarian foreign ministers quarrel over differences between Russia and Ukraine

[Global Network Report]According to the European version of the US “Politician” news network, the European Union Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, on the 22nd local time. Yaldo had a quarrel at the meeting that day, which was related to the role played by the Hungarian OTP Bank in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Open Netease News to view wonderful pictures



Open Netease News to view wonderful pictures



German Foreign Minister Berberke and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economics Szijjarto had a quarrel at the meeting that day

According to the report, OTP banks have recently become the focus of attention of European officials. The Hungarian side believes that until Ukraine removes the bank from the list of “war financiers”, the Hungarian side will not agree to the EU to provide more military aid to Ukraine. Diplomats said the dispute has also delayed new EU sanctions on Russia.

According to anonymous sources familiar with the matter, when Szijjardo reiterated Hungary’s position at a closed-door meeting of EU foreign ministers on the 22nd, Bell Burke expressed dissatisfaction. Citing unidentified sources, she said OTP Bank admitted that Russia’s “occupation” of Lugansk and Donetsk violated international law, but that the bank also provided lines of credit to the Russian military. Hungary has denied the allegation, with OTP Bank saying in a statement that the claim was “incorrect”, the report said.

Despite this, representatives of countries such as Sweden and Estonia put pressure on Hungary at the meeting and argued that the EU must not delay further sanctions on Russia and more military aid to Ukraine.

According to reports, Hungary’s position has had an impact on the EU’s actions to “punish Russia and support Ukraine”, and the new dispute once again reflects the dissatisfaction of other EU countries with Hungary. While Budapest typically softens its stance after securing concessions, the repeated delays in agreeing to the EU’s proposals have angered many.

According to the report, after the meeting, Borelli, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, promised to resolve the differences, but some EU officials said that they hoped that Borelli could also contact Kiev to discuss the matter.

Based on previous reports by many Russian media such as TASS and Russia Today, Hungary has repeatedly urged Russia and Ukraine to immediately agree to a ceasefire, and has repeatedly expressed its opposition to Western sanctions against Russia. Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán also said in February that the sanctions had not only failed to end hostilities, but had hurt the European economy. Szijjarto said in March that the U.S. and most of the European Union were supplying Ukraine with weapons that Hungary considered wrong. “We are one of the few EU member states that has decided not to supply Ukraine with arms because we oppose any escalation of military action,” he said.