German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has appointed Boris Pistorius, a member of the Social Democrats of the SPD, as the new German defense minister. He will replace the outgoing Christine Lambrecht, who will leave on January 16 after months of controversy over his work on her in the dicastery. The appointment was made official in a government note, confirming the rumors that have appeared in the German press so far. Pistorius, 62, was until now Lower Saxony’s interior minister.

Scholz: Pistorius right person

Boris Pistorius is “the right person” for the Defense Ministry, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announcing his appointment and underlining that he is “a leading politician in our country, with great administrative experience, who has been dealing for years in security policy and who, with his expertise, his assertiveness and his big heart, is exactly the right person to lead the Bundeswehr in this breakthrough”.

Pistorius was chosen from a shortlist that included SPD leader Lars Klingbeil, current Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), Siemtje Möller, the 39-year-old Social Democrat Parliamentary State Secretary at the Defense Ministry and another politician from the same party, Eva Högl.