A shooting in Hamburg in a center for Jehovah’s Witnesses would have caused seven victims according to the first reconstructions of Bild. The local newspaper Hamburger Morgenpost reports six dead, seven seriously and seventeen lightly injured. It is still pitch black on the dynamics of the massacre, and according to the first, confused reports, the perpetrator was still on the run, but the police denied a little while ago: “we don’t know”. Nothing is known about the motive either.

The shooting allegedly took place around 9 pm during a religious function, the first alarms came a quarter of an hour later at the police headquarters. When the agents arrived at the church, according to Bild they heard the last shot going off.

The security forces have cordoned off the entire area and have urged Hamburgers to stay indoors and avoid the area in the north of the Hanseatic city around Deelböge, the route of attack. “Seek shelter in a building. Call only in emergencies so as not to collapse the network”.