Germany shuts down the last three active nuclear power plants

BERLIN. Germany has permanently shut down its last three remaining active nuclear power plants in line with its long-planned transition to renewable energy. The shutdown of the Emsland, Neckarwestheim II and Isar II power plants shortly before midnight was celebrated early in the day by anti-nuclear activists outside the three reactors and at demonstrations in Berlin and Munich.

As energy prices soared last year due to the war in Ukraine, some members of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government had been reluctant to shut down nuclear power plants as originally planned, i.e. by December 31, 2022. Scholz conceded a one-off extension to the deadline, but insisted that the final closure would take place on April 15.

However, the conservative governor of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, called the closure “an absolutely wrong decision. While many countries in the world are even expanding nuclear energy, Germany is doing the opposite,” said Soeder, for which “we need every possible form of energy. Otherwise, we risk a rise in electricity prices and the alienation of businesses.”

