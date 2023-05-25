Home » Germany slides into recession, negative GDP for 2 quarters
World

Germany slides into recession, negative GDP for 2 quarters

by admin
Germany slides into recession, negative GDP for 2 quarters

The German economy slipped into recession over the winter, with gross domestic product down 0.3% in the first three months of the year compared to the previous quarter. This was communicated by the Federal Statistical Office Destatis. In an initial estimate, the authority had once again assumed a stagnation of the economic trend for the first quarter.
“After GDP had already slipped into negative territory at the end of 2022, the German economy thus recorded two negative quarters in a row,” says Ruth Brand, president of Destatis.

If economic output falls for two consecutive quarters, economists speak of a technical recession. That doesn’t mean, however, that the full year is bad. Thanks largely to a mild winter in Germany, worst-case scenarios, such as a gas shortage, would have left deep scars on the economy. Private consumption has failed to support the economy in the face of high inflation rates.

According to new data, private households spent less on food and drink, clothing, shoes and furniture in the first quarter of 2023 than in the previous quarter. For consumers, high inflation is a challenge as it erodes their purchasing power, as people can afford less with every euro. Although the upward trend in prices has weakened recently, the annual inflation rate of 7.2% recorded in April was still relatively high.

Find out more

See also  rare!The Millennium "Blood Moon" will be the first day of the US midterm elections | Midterm elections | Blood Moon | Total lunar eclipse | Celestial changes | Anand | Negative energy | Geopolitics

You may also like

Miami Zoo angered New Zealand over how it...

Fulgence Kayishema, a former Rwandan policeman accused of...

Germany enters a recession. GDP down by 0.3%...

Florida, the notice of the Lgbtq+ and black...

Devolver announces the puzzle adventure The Talos Principle...

Ukraine, Russia reverse positions in battle for Bahmut...

They believed him dead, he was in an...

Announced Neva, an artistic adventure from the authors...

The lucky icon and the tug of war...

Asian Clearing Union Summit held in Tehran, Iran,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy