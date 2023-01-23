BERLIN – “The Liberals and the Greens would like to hand over the Leopards to theUkraine for a long, long time already.” But the SPD, the chancellor’s party Olaf Scholz, “brake. And not now.” Reached by phone, the European MP of the Greens Hannah Neumann corrects the narrative on the international isolation of the Germania. In reality, it is above all the chancellor who is isolated over the supply of Leopard armored vehicles to Ukraine, who no longer even has the support of his “traffic light” coalition.