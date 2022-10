BERLIN – Six ministries and half a majority have spoken out against, but the chancellor Olaf Scholz he goes on with his head down. He wants to sell to Cosco’s Chinese a share of the Port of Hamburg (HHLA) and 35% of the Tollerort company that manages the container terminal. Probably to bring the sensational deal a dowry Xi Jinpingwhen the Social Democratic Chancellor will be the first Western leader to return to Beijing after the pandemic on 4 November.

