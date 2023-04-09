I’m over 100 demonstrations for peace organized throughout the Germania on the weekend of Easter: the first ones already Holy Thursday a Erfurt, Freiburg, Chemnitz, Gronau. The latter, after a minute’s silence for the victims of the war, went towards a plant for the enrichment of theuranium and called for it to be closed. “We are demonstrating against the international rush to armaments -explained a spokesman for the demonstrators- and the nuclear weaponsagainst any use of nuclear energy”.

For the German peace movement, Easter rallies are one tradition that has been going on for decades: first against the Nato and the Cold Warthen to request collection from Afghanistan, Iraq and the stop to the various ‘peacekeeping missions’. Since the beginning ofinvasion of Ukraine the German pacifists are, in the kindest of hypotheses, defined “ingenuous anti-militarist” or more often “son of putiniani”.

Over the months, various voices of civil society have proposed Berlin as a promoter of a cease-fire. One of these appeals, promoted by a parliamentarian and an activist, has been successful 600 thousand signatures in a few days. Since last spring several religious, cultural and scientific groups have asked not to deliver more weapons to Kiev, not for a Ukrainian surrender, but to facilitate peace negotiations. The promoter of the latest open letter is the historian Peter Brandtson of the iconic German chancellor Willy Brandt. Under the historian’s appeal are the signatures of the trade union world and leading exponents of the Social Democratic Party.

The legacy of the two world wars, the shame for atrocities of the crimes committed, the subsequent occupation and division of the country established in the Germans the conviction that one should be proud of pacifism. However, the contradiction is clearly visible. On the German territory are housed huge US military bases which provide protection and a nuclear umbrella. From 1945 Berlin maintained its neutrality until wars in the Balkans. Then there was Afghanistan and the missions of the Blue Helmets. The armed forcesGerman Army, earned the nickname of broken army, army in pieces. Old weapons, unusable vehicles, even uniforms are missing.

Governments have followed one another, but no one has invested for restructure the armed forces. The war in Ukraine changed, if not all, then a lot. A few days after the invasion began the chancellor Olaf Scholz created a fund from 100 billion euros for Defense. Despite the announcements, in more than a year, almost nothing has been done and those funds are still intact.

Civil society continues to hold back. THE surveys they reveal that the Germans are afraid of the war spreading. Inside the Protestant Church there is a strong push for one diplomatic solution: “We will be more imaginative – said the bishop in an interview Friedrich Kramer – than simply continuing to use weapons to fuel a war that will cost thousands, hundreds of thousands of lives.” The bishop has received harsh criticism: “May he never find himself in a situation – we read on Frankfurter Allgemeine – in which the complacent inaction of others could be his own Death penalty”.