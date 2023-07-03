Germany, the advance of the ultra-right: in Raguhn-Jessnitz the second mayor of the Afd

BERLIN – Another handkerchief lost in old East Germany conquers the front pages of the newspapers. After the “Sonneberg case”, the district of Thuringia that just a week ago chose to be administered by an Afd ‘landrat’, Raguhn-Jessnitz, a village of eight thousand souls in Saxony-Anhalt, also yesterday elected its first mayor of the German ultra-right.

Hannes Loth beat its rival, the independent Nils Naumannwith 51% of the votes after an electoral campaign focused on local issues (he had promised more funds for firefighters, more nurseries, etc.).

