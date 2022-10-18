BERLIN – Over the past decade Germany has repeatedly been the scene of Russian attacks. Years ago the Bundestag was hacked by Putin’s secret services. And in 2019 a Chechen dissident was murdered in broad daylight in Berlin by a military intelligence hitman Gru. The recent bombs on the Nord Stream pipelines could also bear the signature of Russia, according to many observers. Investigations are ongoing. But in the meantime the heads of the two most important German secret services have raised the alarm about new, possible Russian criminal incursions into Germany.

Putin has “declared war on the entire liberal and democratic world“, revealed Bruno Kahl, head of the external secret services BND. And according to Thomas Haldenwang, head of internal intelligence Verfassungsschutz, “from systemic rivalry we have moved on to open conflict”. During the annual hearing at the Bundestag, the three intelligence chiefs – also present Martina Rosenberg, director of military services MAD – warned against the risk of “political attacks” in Germany commissioned by Moscow. Russian spies in Germany could become active and become dangerous for dissidents and politicians, Haldenwang said.

The number one of the Verfassungsschutz also underlined the crucial role of disinformation and propaganda campaigns: “Russia spares no means on this”. And the head of internal services cited state media, troll factories, but also a disturbing detail. German politicians of certain parties in the past would have flown to Moscow: “and they certainly did not come back empty-handed”.

Chief of military intelligence Rosenberg finally revealed that his Russian rivals would be taking a great interest in the affairs of the Ministry of Defense: orders, military research and the future of the Bundeswehr. His colleague from external services Kahl predicted a protracted conflict in Ukraine. And he did not rule out Putin’s use of tactical nuclear weapons, although he added that he “does not have concrete evidence” to be able to confirm this.