Abstract yes, but to what extent? An important picture of Piet Mondrian it was exhibited for over 70 years in reverse with respect to the verse in which it was painted: the admission of the error came from the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen museum in Dusseldorf which houses the work on the occasion of the exhibition Mondrian. Evolutionset up for the 150th anniversary of the birth of the Dutch painter, founder of neoplasticism.

