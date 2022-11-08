There is a “big” problem in Berlin and it concerns the Christmas tree that will help create the atmosphere of the famous market in Breitscheidplatz, the target square of the terrorist attack on December 19, 2016 which left 12 dead and 56 injured. The “big” problem is that the chosen tree is too big. Or rather, its branches are too long, so the low-bed trailer that will have to take it to the Berlin square cannot cross a motorway tunnel due to its width. The transport of the conifer scheduled for last night is canceled for the moment: the calculations have been made wrong.

The tree is a gift from a family from Bohnsdorf (Treptow-Köpenick) south-east of Berlin, and passed a rigorous selection before being selected from among all the candidate fir trees. According to the organizers of the Christmas market, the 22-meter tall Colorado spruce, grown for 30 years in the donor garden, was cut and loaded onto the trailer yesterday, ready to be transported to its destination overnight. It should have been hoisted in the square at 10 this morning. However, this type of special transport must be accompanied and insured by the traffic police.

During the night the agents closely checked the load and decided that no, it could not be done: the declared height was 4.30 meters, but in reality it was 5.20 meters. There was just no way he could pass through a certain tunnel along the intended path, 4.30 meters high. All to be redone: the company responsible for the transport was asked to study an alternative route, which must be approved by the police. The fir packed so that the branches do not break off during the journey remained where it was. Hopefully, transport to Charlottenburg could happen tonight, not before because such a cargo cannot obtain a permit to cross the German capital during the day.