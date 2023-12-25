Germany, the front is born to ban the AfD: towards an appeal to the Constitutional Court. Scholz skeptical, the risk of a boomerang effect

The German far right of Alternative for Germany (AfD) is flying in the polls: the latest surveys estimate it second force at national level col 21% and even before, with more than 30%, in the eastern Länder. The party recently won some important local elections in Thuringia e in Saxonyalthough in both states (as well as in Saxony-Anhalt) the services classify it as “extremist force to monitor“, and throughout the country as “suspicious case“. Marco Wanderwitz, Bundestag MP elected in Saxony for the CDU conservatives, raised the alarm with a metaphor: “It’s five minutes before noon. If we argue until five minutes after noon, democracy will have turned off the lights.” And he gathered from all the political forces the 36 co-applicants needed to start a project banning procedure before the Constitutional Court.

In the three Länder where the AfD is considered extremist, however, the services can be used intelligence methods (for example undercover agents) to observe structures and communication routes and gather useful elements for the purpose. The initiative, however, is not convincing Olaf Scholz: “I am not in favor of a ban on the AfD; I am convinced that the citizens will ensure that this party loses weight,” he said the mirror the social democratic chancellor, even if the results of the latest elections in Hesse and Bavaria go in the opposite direction. Even the Minister of Justice Marco Buschmannof the FDP liberals, considers the appeal risky: it would be “a party for propaganda of the AfD,” he says to Stuttgarter Zeitung. The former President of the Republic is also lapidary Joachim Gauck: “We can’t ban everything we don’t like,” he declares Augsburger Allgemeine. Disconcerted reactions from the AfD: Wanderwitz’s project “is absolutely not democratic and is against the law, recalls the darker times and dark places in our history”, comments the party leader, Tino Chrupalla, while co-president Alice Weidel speaks of “Stasi methods”.

In German history so far the Karlsruhe Court has only banned two political forces: in 1952 the Socialist Reich Partya successor to the Nazi Party, and in 1956 the Communist Party Kpd. Cases were opened twice against another neo-Nazi force, the Npdending with two failures: the second time, in 2017, the judges considered that although the party was pursuing “unconstitutional objectives”, it was not capable of “harming the free democratic order” due to its little political influence. This last argument certainly could not be used now for the AfD, but the appellants’ path is still uphill: the ban is justified only if a party promotes in its program, and pursues with openly combative conduct, theoverthrow of the democratic order. But jurisprudence does not clarify whether it is sufficient for its representatives to repeatedly indulge in Islamophobic and anti-homosexual statements, to declare that they want to eliminate the public radio and television service or to openly demonstrate Nazi sympathies.

Banning would do all those elected will forfeit and it would also affect any political forces that wanted to take up the legacy of the AfD. But members and voters would not disappear and would probably move further away from democracy. Indeed: the opening of the procedure could trigger a boomerang effect already in the 2024 local elections, when there will be voting in both Thuringia and Saxony. On the Southgerman newspaperpolitical scientist Albrecht von Lücke warned that the AfD may already be “too big to forbid”, that is, too big to be banned without weakening democracy.