Germany, the government ready to legalize cannabis for recreational use: you can buy up to 50 grams per month and join "cannabis clubs"

Germany, the government ready to legalize cannabis for recreational use: you can buy up to 50 grams per month and join “cannabis clubs”

Up to 50 grams purchasable per month, permission to join the “cannabis club” e you grow up to three plants: this is the plan presented in parliament by German government for a gradual legalization of cannabis for recreational use in the country. In a first phase, Germans aged 18 and over will come legalized the possession of cannabis up to 25 grams and will be allowed to grow up to three plants, as well as join non-profit “cannabis clubs” with up to 500 members each, where cannabis will be grown for members’ personal consumption. You can buy up to 25 grams of cannabis at a time, for a maximum of 50 grams per month, except for adults under 21 who can only buy 30 grams per month. In a second phase, German officials also plan to set up regional testing projects to sell cannabis through “commercial supply chains,” as Health Minister Karl Lauterbach explained. The Minister of Agriculture, Cem Ozdemir, said he was optimistic that in Germany the consumption of cannabis could “become legal already this year”.

Last October, Berlin proposed allowing the sale of cannabis across the country in licensed outlets. But the plan was revised after talks with the European Commission. The EU law, explained Ozdemir, “it sets limits for us that we have to respect, but we are putting pressure on them“. The opinion expressed by Brussels, said Lauterbach, “perhaps disappointed us on the one hand, but it also gave us the opportunity to lay the foundations for a shared European policy on cannabis through a well-conducted study”. The goal of the legislative initiative, according to the German government, is to counter the illegal cannabis market.

