The German government has announced that it will take control of the activities in the country of the Russian oil group Rosneft, which operates many refineries there, in order to “secure” the national energy supply. also in view of the nationalization of Uniper,

Rosneft’s branches in Germany, which account for 12% of the country’s oil refining capacity, are placed under “trust” by the national agency that manages the energy grids, the economy ministry said in a statement.

Berlin intends in particular “to make an important contribution to guaranteeing the future of the Schwedt refinery” in the east of the country, on the border with Poland. This large refinery is majority owned by Rosneft and supplies the entire Berlin region with petroleum products. Today its operations were severely disrupted after the government decided to drastically reduce Russian oil imports. Berlin plans to do without it completely by the end of this year. By taking control of the site, the German authorities will be able to control the supply of oil from suppliers other than Russia.

In particular, the placement under control concerns the subsidiaries Rosneft Germany (RDG) and RN Refining & Marketing (RNRM), which hold stakes in three major refineries in Germany.

The Priolo case in Italy

«This solution will allow Germany to overcome some critical issues related to the sanctions against Russia, maintaining supplies and guaranteeing employment throughout the supply chain. The Democratic Party asks the Government to evaluate the German case as an example of a possible outlet also for the Lukoil refinery in Sicily which risks blocking its activities in December 2022 due to the embargo on Russian oil. A plant that engages, including direct and indirect workers, about 3 thousand people. The industrial area is worth 51% of the GDP of the Syracusan province while the ships that supply the plant make up a fifth of the entire traffic of the port of Augusta ”. Thus in a note Antonio Nicita, candidate of the Democratic Party, leader of the Senate in Eastern Sicily.