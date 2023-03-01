The German Minister of Agriculture and Food, Cem Ozdemir (Greens) announced that it would vprohibit future advertising addressed to the children of chips, chocolate or any other super sugary snack, fatty or salty. The ban must apply for commercials in all audio-television broadcasts and web platforms such as YouTube, from 6 in the morning to 23 in the evening. The large time slot is justified by the consideration that the very young, in addition to cartoons, also watch many family shows and football matches on TV in the evening. In the plans of the German ministry it will also have to be banned all advertising directed at the little ones of junk food in magazines, newspapers or brochures. The same goes for sponsoring as well as for the whole signage up to an arc of 100 meters from schoolskindergartens, playgrounds or amusements, which due to the placement area is aimed at children.

Advertiser self-discipline has so far not yielded appreciable results, Özdemir said, so it is imperative make rules. Compliance with the bans will have to be ensured by the regional market control authorities. It will not be an absolute prohibition, but only a ban on direct ads to minors up to 14 years, identifying junkfood foods based on the nutritional tables of theWorld Health Organization on the correct intake and excess of sugars, fats and salt. The ministry specified in a tweet that the children they are bombarded with an average of 15 ads a day of foods with a high content of these substances and what affects eating habits. Advertising addressed to them must therefore be subject to clear rules for the protection of their health.

Immediate applause from German Society Against Adiposity; overweight in children is a serious health problem and the advertising of unhealthy food plays an important role in it. The State, according to the United Nations convention on the rights of children, must instead guarantee them the highest possible level of health. Also Barbara Blitzer, spokesman for the German Alliance for Noncommunicable Diseases (Danh) and executive of the German Society Against Diabetes (Ddg) described Özdemir’s plan as a milestone in child health care. Praise also from the vice president of the German Society for Child and Youth Medicine Ursula Felderhoff-Müser which recalls how the intervention proposed by the minister is requested by pediatricians for yearsindustry companies and consumer associations and how the effect of advertising directed at minors is well documented.

However, resistance comes from the government partners. The general secretary of the FDP Sesame Djir-Sarai appeals to the sense of responsibility of companies, stating that prohibitions produce little. He was echoed by the spokesman for agricultural policies of the liberal parliamentary group Gero stool predicting that the plan will not garner a majority in the coalition because -as Ard quotes- it would mean “leading every immature child to be an immature citizen”. Özdemir’s plan is however part of the coalition contract which states “advertising aimed at children of foods with a high sugar, fat and salt content will no longer be able to appear in future in broadcasts and formats aimed at children under 14”.

Even the deputy leader of the Cdu / Csu opposition Steffen Bilger however, he criticized the Rheinische Post that “Özdemir paves the way for dirigisme, bureaucracy and state tutelage” without adequately clarifying how identify harmful foods and how it can be defined that an advertisement is definitely aimed at children. The Ministry, however, has indicated some criteria and Özdemir expects to agree on the bill with the other ministries and present it within the first four months of this year. Once the opinions of the Länder and the Associations have been collected and notified to the EU Commission, it can then be voted on by the Parliament. According to government data, cited by ARD, in Germany approx 15% of children between the ages of 3 and 17 are overweight and almost 6% fat. Excessive weight accumulated at a young age often it remains for life and leads into adulthood a increased risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. In January Özdemir had already proposed to completely eliminate VAT for healthy foods: fruit, vegetables and legumes.