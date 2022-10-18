BERLIN – After days of controversy, the head of the Federal Cyber ​​Security Agency (BSI), Arne Schoenbohm, has been removed from his post “effective immediately”. This was announced by a spokesman for the Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser. The controversy that has erupted around the head of cybersecurity, accused of having links with the Russian secret services, “has substantially compromised the indispensable trust of public opinion in the neutrality and equidistance of the president of the most important German cybersecurity institute”, let the spokesperson know.