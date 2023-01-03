BERLIN – The people’s safe is back, the “walking cartoon” loved and hated by East Germans, the Trabant. At the time of the Iron Curtain, it was the only automobile accessible to ordinary citizens, and it often took years, even decades, to obtain. When it arrived, it was a party and a disaster: 18 horsepower, a two-stroke engine, square and ungainly, a very smelly exhaust and a plastic bodywork made in DDR that you bent with a finger.