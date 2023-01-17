Boris Pistorius of the SPD will be the new German defense minister. I am writing it Ard e Spiegel. Pistorius is the current interior minister of the state of Lower Saxony and is now expected to take over from Christina Lambrechtwho resigned after a series of criticisms of her work.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz he should officially announce Lambrecht’s successor today, but the major German media are all in agreement that the choice will fall on the 62-year-old from Osnabrück. Pistorius’ name was not circulated yesterday among the possible candidates, above all considering that the government spokeswoman had underlined the importance for Scholz of maintaining gender balance within the executive, thus suggesting the choice of a female minister.

Boris Pistorius is considered a very experienced Social Democratic politician, especially in his role as Interior Minister in Lower Saxony, a position he has held since 2013. Over the years he has worked on issues such as right-wing extremism and the Islamist one. In 2017, he served as head of internal security in the “shadow cabinet” of the then Social Democratic chancellor candidate Martin Schulz. In 2019 he ran for president of the SPD, among others against Olaf Scholz himself. For some time he was considered launched towards a role at the national level.