BERLIN – The truck had overwhelmed her and the cyclist had ended up stuck under the truck. And together with the ambulance, special emergency vehicles had been called to unblock her and take her to the hospital. Too bad that the highway to reach the very serious accident occurred in the district of Wilmersdorf, in the west of Berlin, was paralyzed by a demonstration of the “Last generation” climate activists who had stuck to the asphalt. Rescue for the dying woman, according to the firefighters, arrived very late.

The spokesperson for “Last generation”, Carla Hinrichs, expressed enormous regret for the episode: “We very much hope that your condition has not worsened due to the delays. The imperative of all our actions is to safeguard the safety of those who participate in it.” But now politicians are rising, after refraining from commenting on numerous similar actions that have taken place in recent months, and not only in Germania. The echo of recent protests in museums still resonates on social media, of activists glued to the frames of masterpieces such as Sunflowers by Van Gogh, paintings – protected by glass – smeared with sauces and soups.

For the mayor of the capital, Frances Giffey (Spd), it will be the task of the police and the courts “to clarify how much the activists are guilty of the fact that the victim was not able to benefit from immediate help”. Even the chancellor Olaf Scholz (Spd) did not shirk a question about the incident, calling on activists to always reflect on the consequences of the protests to avoid “harming other people”. If it were confirmed the suspicion that the delays in the emergency vehicles have aggravated the conditions of the woman, “it would be very oppressive”, he pointed out.

Scholz also stressed that “critical protests must be accepted” but that the recent, sensational forms of struggle by climate activists “are not arousing much enthusiasm is evident,” he added. Therefore “a little more creativity would be useful”. And now the opposition parties – CDU and Afd – but also the government partner of the chancellor, the FDP, are demanding a hard fist against this type of action.