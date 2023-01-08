A 32-year-old Iranian was arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, using poisons such as cyanide and ricin, a highly toxic protein. His apartment in Castrop-Rauxel, in North Rhine-Westphalia, was searched last night for such substances, according to a statement announced by the Dusseldorf public prosecutor’s office and the police. The suspicion is that the man was preparing “an act of violence that seriously threatens the security of the state, obtaining cyanide and ricin to commit an Islamist attack”, the press release continues, which does not however specify whether the danger was immediate and at what stage were the preparations. A second person was also arrested during the operation: according to German TV, it is the brother of the thirty-two year old.

According to the newspaper «Bild» the German authorities have been warned in recent days of the risk of a biological attack by the intelligence services of another country.

The Federal Criminal Police Office has been investigating the suspected Iranian terrorist for days. A “friend of the secret services” would have warned the German security authorities of the danger of a chemical attack. It is not yet clear how far the plans have progressed. Likewise, if there was already an attack target. “We got a serious tip that prompted the police to intervene that night,” said Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul (CDU) on Sunday morning. Now we have to wait for the results of the investigation. Police are fully investigating, according to Reul.

As early as 2018, an Islamist terrorist (then 29 years old) wanted to detonate a ricin bomb in Cologne. Together with his wife, the Tunisian had produced the biological warfare agent from castor beans and together with 250 steel balls wanted to detonate the deadly explosive device. The Islamic State has repeatedly called on its followers to carry out such devastating biological attacks and has published instructions on how to build bombs.