Germany Tightens Border Controls to Stop Cuban Immigration

Germany Implements Stricter Measures to Curb Cuban Immigration

Germany has announced stricter measures to deter hundreds of Cubans attempting to enter Europe or Schengen territory from Russia or other Eurasian countries. In July, Germany introduced an “airport transit visa” requirement, effectively hindering Cuban migrants from using Frankfurt airport as a stopover point for their journeys to Spain or other Schengen countries.

According to German immigration authorities, Cuban citizens now need a visa for airport transit through a German airport’s international transit zone. This visa requirement came into effect on July 29, 2023. The move has been seen as an attempt to curb illegal immigration through air routes.

Despite this restriction, the land route remains an option for migrants. To address the issue, Germany has imposed fixed border controls on its borders with the Czech Republic, Poland, and Switzerland to combat the illegal entry of individuals, including Cubans and others.

The Minister of the Interior of Germany, Nancy Faeser, sent a letter to the European Commission detailing the introduction of these controls and the extension of existing measures on the border with Austria for another six months. The immigration situation has been a topic of discussion among Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary.

Germany has already witnessed a significant influx of illegal migrants, with nearly 100,000 arriving at its borders between January and October 2023. As a result, German police have been conducting inspections of vehicles, primarily vans and trucks, to ensure that no illegal individuals are present within their territory.

The measures taken by Germany reflect the growing concern over immigration and border security among European countries. The issue remains a hot topic for debate, as nations strategize on how best to address the rising influx of migrants seeking a better life within European borders.