It is news that risks creating new tensions with the United States. And that has already unleashed a new storm in the “traffic light” majority. In the aftermath of the controversial visit of Olaf Scholz in Beijingsome media reveal that the Germania would intend to buy 67 Chinese drones for reconnaissance in areas affected by climatic disasters. Too bad that the supplier chosen by the Germans is on the black list of the Americans.

According to an investigation by Ed and Wdr, the Ministry of the Interior would like to procure “up to 67 drones of the DJI Matrice 300 type”. This is already a curious public contract, in which the ministry governed by Nancy Faeser (Spd) declares from the outset that it wants to buy a specific product, manufactured by a single company. In addition, it is a Chinese company: the Matrice 300 drone (cost 10 thousand euros per piece) is produced by Da-Jiang Innovations (DIJ). A world leader in the drone industry.

In the US, however, the DIJ drones have been placed by the Secretary of Commerce on the product blacklist which need special authorization to be purchased. According to Washington, DIJ’s drones would have helped the Chinese military, among other things, to monitor the persecuted minority of Uyghurs.

Criticism of the order has already come from the German greens: green deputies and experts in security issues Irene Mihalic and Konstantin von Notz they demand “a rigorous and detailed analysis” of the deal, and raise serious doubts about safety. From the opposition, the person responsible for the internal politics of the CDU is very tough Alexander Throm: “Chinese drones from a manufacturer that has relations with the Chinese army are a security hazard” and demonstrate a “devastating naivety” of the Scholz government towards China.

