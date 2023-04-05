German insurance groups Allianz e Munich Re they renewed their insurance coverage on the pipeline Nord Stream 1 that connects Russia to Germany, with a carrying capacity of 55 billion cubic meters the year. The gas pipeline, controlled by Moscow, is currently unused, after being sabotaged with explosive devices last September. The agency reports it Reuters which notes that the renewal of the coverage is a crucial step for any long-term future of the pipeline. The decision of the two insurers is apparent contrast with the official position of Germany which, officially, intends to sever ties with Moscow and its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. Five sources interviewed by Reuters however they stated that the German government did not object to the decision of the two insurers. Munich Re, Allianz and the German chancellery they declined to comment, while the economy ministry said the insurance was not part of the government’s past support for the pipeline. Russia has a 51% stake in Nord Stream 1 through the state giant Gazprom and some of the German shareholders of Nord Stream (Wintershall Dea ed E.ON, Nederlandse Gasunie and the French Engie are also shareholders), are in favor of at least preserving the functionality of the damaged gas pipeline, in the hope of a future improvement in relations with Moscow. More specifically, the renewed policy covers pipeline damage and business disruption issues. Having insurance makes it easier to start costly repairs (there was talk of a cost of half a billion euros)needed to resume gas supplies under the Baltic Sea in the future.

The investigation into the responsibility for the sabotage they continueat least officially, to grope in the dark. The charges had initially leveled against Moscow which, although the owner of the pipeline, would have an interest in the jeopardize the security of key European infrastructure. None of the results of the investigations, however, has so far allowed to establish a relationship between the incident and forces attributable to the Kremlin. The US reporter Seymour Hersh claimed to have elements to attribute the paternity of the attack to the United States and Norway, a highly contested reconstruction and denied by the White House. Some time ago the New York Times gave an account of a hypothesis on which the investigators were working and which is based on the action of a pro-Ukraine extremist group that they would have acted in relative autonomy, using a 50-foot sailing yacht chartered from a Polish company. Today il Wahsington Post however, it reports the doubts of the German investigators on the possibility that the laying of the explosives was carried out only with this boat. US and European officials said they not yet know for sure who is behind the underwater attack. But many have claimed to share it German skepticism that a crew of six laid the hundreds of pounds of explosives at considerable depths leaning only on a sailboat.

Meanwhile the Russian president Vladimir Putin approved the transfer of 94.8 billion rubles (approx 1.1 billion euros) to the oil company britannica Shell for the sale of its stake in the project Sakhalin-2, a large deposit of liquefied natural gas (Lng) which is located north-east of the island of the same name in the Pacific Ocean. This was reported by the Russian newspaper Kommersant. The money will be transferred to the British multinational from Russian company Novatek, which yesterday announced that it had presented a request for the acquisition of a share in Sakhalin Energythe project operator Sakahlin-2. Shell has a stake 27.5%, in the project which is 50/50 owned by the Russian state-owned Gazprom and had announced its intention to exit in March last year. The Sakhalin field is a key project in the Kremlin’s “pivot to East” strategy that aims to divert gas flows from Europe to China and Asia.