Germany’s ambitious security strategy

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented the National Security Strategya long-awaited 76-page document in which the government describes its future objectives in terms above all of defense and international relations.

Although does not contain many concrete details, the Strategy is an important document because of the issues it touches and because it is the first in Germany to attempt to elaborate an overall strategy on its international positioning, presented among other things at a time when the war in Ukraine has pushed several European countries, and the European Union more generally, to rethink their priorities: in the document, Russia is defined as “the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area”.

The National Security Strategy had been one of the promises of the current government, which took office in December 2021, and had been made even more urgent by the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Scholz had initially promised to present it by the end of the first year of the mandate, therefore by last December, but there had also been delays due to the discussions within the same government.

The discussions concerned above all the themes of defense and security, central to the Strategy but among the most delicate and complex subjects for the politics of Germany, which from the end of the Second World War to the beginning of the war in Ukraine had always maintained a strongly antimilitarist.

As regards this point, the Strategy just presented states that it intends to make the Bundeswehr, i.e. the German army, a “milestone of European defence” and to bring the budget for annual military expenditure to 2 per cent of GDP, the standard required by NATO which Germany (as well as most member countries, including Italy) never achieved.

Reaching the military spending threshold of 2 percent of GDP is an issue that has been under discussion in Germany for some time, and a promise that Scholz’s government has made on several occasions, for now without actually keeping it. Among the other occasions in which he had spoken about it there was also the so-called «the discourse of the epochal turning point», pronounced on February 27, 2022, a few days after the start of the war in Ukraine, and considered historic precisely because of the enormous investments in defense it announced. On that occasion Scholz had even promised to exceed the threshold of 2 percent of GDP.

In the Strategy, the objective is reduced: the achievement of 2 per cent is cited, and not its exceeding, calculated on a long-term average. Christian Lindner, Minister of Economy, said that 2 percent of GDP in military spending will be achieved within the next yearthrough the 100 million euro special fund that Scholz had already spoken of in his speech in February 2022. In essence, the document does not say anything new about this compared to what Scholz’s government has already announced in the past months.

Among the objectives of the Strategy there was originally also the creation of a National Security Council, similar to the one that in the United States advises the president on matters of security and foreign policy: however, the plan was abandoned, always due to internal opposition. Presenting the Strategy, Scholz clarified that the plan will focus more on foreign policy objectives than defense.

Another central question of the Strategy concerns Germany’s international relations and its foreign policy. As predicted by some analysts, the document mentions Germany’s intentions to become more rooted in a framework of both European and transatlantic relations, in particular with the United States, and once again the war in Ukraine is mentioned as a historic event which made these particularly urgent objectives.

There is also talk of China, defining it as a “competitor and a systemic rival” but also a “partner” without which it is not possible to resolve some of the most important issues at a global level: “competitor”, “systemic rival” and “partner” are words used to indicate the ambiguous relationships, of rivalry but also of dependence, which various European countries have towards China.

The German government has been accused on several occasions of adopting a too soft and conciliatory attitude with China, allowing it to increase its influence over Germany. In the Strategy, the government has adopted a somewhat harsher tone than usual: it wrote that the elements of “rivalry and competition” have increased in recent years and accused China of claiming “increasingly aggressive regional supremacy” and to act “repeatedly contrary” to the interests and values ​​of Germany.

The document presented on Wednesday also mentions increases in spending on the protection of critical infrastructure and IT resources to counter attacks of this type, the reduction of German dependence on other countries for raw materials and energy – a fundamental issue for Germany, the European country that until before the war in Ukraine depended most on Russian gas – as well as a greater investment in diplomacy, in a more “feminist” foreign policy, in cooperation and development and in humanitarian aid.

In this regard, the German government also mentions its willingness to fight irregular immigration to further promote regular immigration, without giving many details on how it intends to do so. The document mentions the “considerable importance” of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS), which according to some experts on migration flows would require substantial improvements in various areas to allow better community management of migratory flows.

It will take time to see which of the objectives listed will actually be achieved, and to what extent. According to some analysts, however, the importance of the German National Strategy was also and above all symbolicof developing and communicating to the public a convincing and engaging narrative on Germany’s desire to regain some leading position in international politics, a topic that is being discussed not only at the level of domestic politics but also abroad.

The National Security Strategy was put together after months of consultations with experts, organizations non-governmental e assemblies of citizens drawn by lot, a tool for public consultation and political participation that exists in different European countries and on different topics. The leader of the opposition, Friedrich Merz, has defined the Strategy «anaemic in terms of substance, strategically irrelevant and without operational consequences».

