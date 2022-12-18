[CCTV]On the 17th local time, the first liquefied natural gas receiving station built in Germany was officially put into use in the coastal city of Wilhelmshaven on the North Sea. Finance Minister Lindner and Lower Saxony Governor Weil jointly attended the opening ceremony.

Germany aims to make up for the gap in natural gas imports from Russia by building liquefied natural gas receiving terminals. By the end of 2023, Germany will also open four liquefied natural gas receiving terminals. The terminals will replace a third of the previous gas supply, according to the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs.

German Chancellor Scholz said that Germany will continue to promote the construction of LNG receiving terminals and hopes to sign more long-term supply contracts. Deputy Prime Minister Habeck emphasized the importance of energy security. He said that after the “Beixi-1” pipeline stopped gas supply, Germany lost about half of its natural gas supply. If new replacement facilities are not built, Germany will immediately face Economic and social collapse.

Prior to this, the special engineering ship “Esperanza” arrived in Wilhelmshaven on the 15th. Starting next week, it will convert liquefied natural gas into natural gas and transport it to the German power system. Nationalized energy giant Uniper and its partner companies will operate the terminal.