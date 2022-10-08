Original title: Energy shortage Germany’s August import price index rose sharply

On October 7, local time, the German Federal Statistical Office released data showing that due to the shortage of energy, the German import price index in August 2022 rose by 4.3% month-on-month and 32.7% year-on-year, a year-on-year increase since March 1974. maximum increase.

Data show that Germany’s energy import prices in August rose 18.9% month-on-month and 162.4% year-on-year. Among them, Germany’s natural gas import prices in August rose 48.2% month-on-month and 306.3% year-on-year. High energy prices also pushed up export prices. Data showed that Germany’s export price index rose 2.1% month-on-month in August and 18.6% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, German industrial output continued to decline month-on-month in August, following a month-on-month decline of 0.3% in July. Data released by the German Federal Statistical Office on the 7th showed that after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, Germany’s industrial output fell by 0.8% month-on-month in August this year.

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection issued a statement on the 7th, saying that the continued high uncertainty of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the sharp reduction in natural gas supplies from Russia have suppressed industrial activity. The outlook for the German industrial economy is bleak.